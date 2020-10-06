Dustin Rhodes reveals his plans for retirement from AEW

Since joining AEW, Dustin Rhodes appears to have found the fountain of youth and has been wrestling and putting on brilliant shows on a regular basis. Now, in an interview with WrestleZone, Dustin Rhodes talked about retiring and his future plans in wrestling.

Dustin Rhodes on his future plans in AEW

Dustin Rhodes admitted that there were times when he was hurt. During the interview, he assured that he was not done with wrestling at all. He talked about his time in AEW and mentioned how he loves to wrestle properly and never do anything without doing it properly.

“I’m gonna make that clear right now, as much as sometimes I can get barely get out of bed or whatever, it’s a lot of ice, a lot of therapy a lot of rehabbing my knees and things to keep me going every week and do it because I love to do it and I love to do it for the fans because the fans deserve our wrestling, the very best that we can give so I will never go out there and do something half-a**ed and I don’t believe that I have too many times in my career. Maybe in my drug-induced years I might have not given a shit, but it just does not happen. My work ethic is so out there and up there man, it’s strong. If I don’t see somebody working as hard I’m gonna say something, you know? It’s what they need to do.”

Dustin Rhodes said that one of the things that he enjoyed the most in AEW was helping the younger stars and he looked at it as more than making money, and passing down his knowledge to the next generation of AEW wrestlers.

When you see success from your teachings......., that is the payoff. Want nothing more than to spread what I know, to this new era of kids! #workhard #keepsteppin pic.twitter.com/uwv9Ua1xFH — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 5, 2020

“It’s always nice when the younger talent come up and they want some advice or they want some suggestion in the ring, how to do something I am there for that 110%. I love that. That is my job to pass on my knowledge to the younger kids because the old-timers did it for me. It is only right. I am not in this for money. I am in this because I love wrestling and I want to see it succeed, you know what I’m saying? It’s nice to make some money. It’s nice to make a lot of money or whatever, but money is not the issue here. It is the passion and the drive and the love for our sport, man.”

