Dustin Rhodes sends an expletive-laden message to Brock Lesnar after he destroys Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has sent a clear message to former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after the brutal attack on his brother, Cody.

Tonight's RAW took place in Atlanta, Cody's hometown. Opening the show, Rhodes addressed the crowd and called out The Beast to accept his challenge for Summerslam.

However, instead of a verbal response, Lesnar opted for a brutal physical assault. He ambushed Cody on the stage, pummeling him with a chair. The Beast then executed his devastating F5 move and applied his devastating Kimura Lock. Moreover, the attack occurred right before Cody's mother, Michelle Rhodes, sitting in the front row.

In response to Brock Lesnar's actions, Dustin took to Twitter to express his support for his brother. He made it clear that he would confront Lesnar himself if he had the opportunity.

"If I could I would. Everyone knows I still have gas in the tank. Codeman's got this. [Middle finger emoji] Brock," Dustin wrote.

The attack by Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly intensified the feud between Cody Rhodes and him. The Beast also accepted the latter's challenge following the attack, setting the stage for a showdown at SummerSlam.

While the Beast Incarnate's actions may have caused pain to Cody Rhodes, it has also ignited a fire within the Rhodes family.

