Dustin Rhodes sends an expletive-laden message to The Rock after he destroyed Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has delivered an expletive-laden message to The Rock, who destroyed Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The self-proclaimed Final Boss carried out a vicious assault on The American Nightmare ahead of their imminent clash at WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of The Show of Shows to decide the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two.

The People's Champion interrupted Cody's promo earlier during the March 25, 2024, episode of RAW. Following the main event bout between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso, the former AEW star was seen fending off attacks from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa backstage.

However, Rhodes would be blindsided by The Rock, who bust open the former in a brutal assault. The Brahma Bull went on to address The American Nightmare's mother once again and promised to unleash more violence on the former Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40.

The Great One made disrespectful remarks regarding The American Dream Dusty Rhodes as well. The shocking actions of the former WWE Champion elicited a strong response from Dustin Rhodes, who sent him a message on X/Twitter.

"You son of a b***h," tweeted Dustin.

Check out the tweet HERE.

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes will succeed at dethroning The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

