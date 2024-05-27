Dustin Rhodes sends a message to Cody Rhodes on AEW’s 5-year anniversary 

AEW star Dustin Rhodes had a short message for Cody Rhodes on AEW's 5-year anniversary, reminiscing about the very first match that kicked off their All Elite runs. Cody left AEW around early 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania the same year.

AEW's first Double or Nothing in 2019 had a stacked card of matches, with the main event being Chris Jericho facing off against Kenny Omega. However, a particular match featuring the two Rhodes brothers stole the show in every way imaginable, marking what would be one of the most memorable bouts of both the stars' careers.

Dustin Rhodes recently took to Twitter/X to share some snippets of the match, recalling the epic bout with Cody Rhodes in AEW's first pay-per-view.

"Happy 5 yrs @aew. We changed the biz forever!! Grateful."

The AEW star had almost thought of retiring after the match with Cody Rhodes

With emotions running high after the match between the two brothers, Dustin had apparently almost decided to retire before Cody's words convinced him to stay.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran explained that his hug with Cody Rhodes after the match had them both tearing up. He stated:

"I was actually [thinking of retiring]. So that, I didn't have any idea about what Cody was doing. I thought ok, he was leaving the ring, this is my time right now just to go okay, I've had a great career. And, you know, he surprised me with his throwback – with, you know, the promo, 'I need my older brother.' And it was very emotional. That's when people started squalling and then there wasn’t a dry eye in the place and it was just both of us. We were crying holding each other, you know, hugging. It was just a very strong, strong feeling. So it was really good."

Dustin had ultimately decided to continue his career. It remains to be seen what he has left in the tank before he hangs up his boots.

