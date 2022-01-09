"You're an unbelievable asset" – Wrestling legend sends a heartfelt message to interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Despite battling it out with Sammy Guevara at the AEW Battle of the Belts, Dustin Rhodes has nothing but respect for interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The two stars opened the show with a spectacular back-and-forth bout, which, arguably, was the best match of the night.

In the absence of TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, his brother, Dustin, stepped up to take on The Spanish God. Despite age not being on his side, the WWE legend defied expectations and came inches close to winning the interim TNT title.

However, Guevara walked away with the win by using his agility to defeat the veteran after executing a sunset flip pinfall. A few moments later, Dustin took to Twitter to congratulate The Inner Circle member. Furthermore, he wrote Sammy Guevara was an "unbelievable" asset to AEW and that he loved him:

The sportsmanship displayed by Rhodes is truly commendable, as despite failing to win his first title in AEW, the veteran didn't sound bitter. Instead, he went out of his way to praise his opponent, something which not many would do after losing such a close contest.

Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend against Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Following his win at the AEW Battle of the Belts, The Spanish God was confronted by Daniel Garcia. The two slapped each other hard, after which they got into a heated brawl. Several referees had to make their way to the ring to separate the two men.

Later, in a backstage interview, Guevara confirmed that he'd put his title on the line against Garcia on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Considering how talented the two are, fans can expect a tremendous match, with Sammy Guevara being the favorite to retain his title.

What did you make of Dustin Rhodes' performance at Battle of the Belts? Do you think AEW did the right thing by crowning Sammy Guevara as the interim TNT Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

