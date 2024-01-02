Dustin Rhodes sends released AEW star a heartfelt message

AEW saw a number of talent depart the company in 2023 for reasons ranging from wrestlers being fired to contracts running out and not being renewed. One such wrestler who left the Jacksonville-based promotion received a heartfelt message from "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes.

QT Marshall, who debuted in AEW in 2019, announced his departure from the company in November 2023, bringing an end to his involved tenure as on-screen talent, producer, and trainer.

In a post on X, the former member of the Nightmare Family shared images and clips highlighting the many great moments he had been involved in throughout his run in the promotion while also wishing everyone a happy new year.

Dustin Rhodes, who had teamed with the former AAA Latin American Champion frequently, retweeted Marshall's post with a genuinely moving caption, acknowledging the experiences they shared together over the years.

Expand Tweet

Marshall was last seen on AEW television in a program called QTV - made up of segments parodying TMZ gossip news - featuring himself, Powerhouse Hobbs, Johnny TV, Harley Cameron, and Aaron Solo.

The booking of the faction was not very well received, especially in its handling of Powerhouse Hobbs during his feud with Wardlow for the TNT title. Following his resignation, Marshall had signed an extension to last until the end of the year and was seemingly hoping for more ring time. However, that did not pan out, resulting in his exit.

Tony Khan says former AEW star will always be welcome to return

In the media scrum following the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, President and CEO Tony Khan addressed QT Marshall's departure.

Recognizing his importance to the promotion's success, Khan said that Marshall will always be welcome to return to the company in a number of roles.

"QT Marshall, his contract’s up. The door would always be open for QT to come back in any capacity, wrestling, coaching," Khan stated. "I know he wants to go out and apply his trade. I know he wants to go out and focus on his wrestling career, but he’s also been a huge part of AEW in addition to wrestling, he’s been a great coach."

Khan also addressed the exit of Andrade El Idolo, praising his contributions to the company and his recent performance in the Continental Classic. He confirmed that Andrade would probably not renew his contract but maintained that he would be treated as a highly-valued member of the roster if he had.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.