Dustin Rhodes shares a 4-word reaction to Cody Rhodes' fiery promo on WWE RAW

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 14, 2023 07:19 IST
Cody Rhodes
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and The Natural Dustin Rhodes

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes sent a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 39. Following the promo, former AEW TNT Champion's brother Dustin Rhodes reacted to the promo segment.

Cody Rhodes wrestled LA Knight for the first time on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Although the latter got in some offense, he could not stop Rhodes' momentum. After a tough battle, The American Nightmare picked up the win.

After the match, Cody Rhodes grabbed a microphone and addressed the fans. He mentioned he wanted to be someone, and the only way he could do that was by being the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare also mentioned that his entire WWE run has been personal, and he vowed to be the first member of the Rhodes family to capture the top prize in the Stamford-based promotion.

It's all ADRENALINE for @CodyRhodes on the Road to #WrestleMania!Can @WWERomanReigns & @HeymanHustle handle the American Nightmare on the Grandest Stage of Them All?#WWERaw https://t.co/uQiCMpzCV4

Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes reacted to the promo on Twitter. The Natural praised his brother by claiming it was a perfect promo and appreciated the American Nightmare's passion.

"Nailed it! Passion babe! #Rhodes," Dustin tweeted.
Nailed it! Passion babe! #Rhodes

The American Nightmare has already broken a record by becoming the first member of the Rhodes family to win the Royal Rumble match. Could he also be the first in the family to win the WWE Undisputed title? Tune in to WrestleMania 39 and find out.

What was your reaction to Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
