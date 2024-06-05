Dustin Rhodes shares a heartfelt post featuring WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

AEW's Dustin Rhodes has shared a heartfelt post featuring a top WWE Superstar. The talent in question is none other than his brother, Cody Rhodes.

The Natural has been signed with AEW since its inception, and competed in the very first pay-per-view organized by the Jacksonville-based promotion, Double or Nothing 2019. Rhodes squared off against his brother, the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, at the event in a hard-hitting and bloody contest which saw The American Nightmare pick up the win.

AEW celebrated its five-year anniversary last month as it staged the sixth edition of Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Taking to X/Twitter, Dustin Rhodes recently shared a photograph of himself and Cody from the inaugural edition of the pay-per-view standing side-by-side, with a heartwarming caption.

"Fam," wrote Dustin.

Check out the tweet HERE.

Dustin Rhodes was last seen in action against another former WWE Superstar, Samoa Joe, on the April 10, 2024, episode of Dynamite. He challenged The Samoan Submission Machine to an AEW World Title Eliminator match in an unsuccessful effort.

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes nearly retired after Double or Nothing 2019 match

After defeating Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019, Cody Rhodes cut a heartfelt promo in which he voiced his love for his brother. Cody also asked the former Intercontinental Champion to team with him and face The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen 2019. The Rhodes Brothers, who had held tag team gold in WWE, squared off against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at the event, but came up short.

Interestingly, speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he had contemplated retirement after his match against Cody at Double or Nothing 2019. However, his brother's post-match remarks and embrace had greatly affected the former Goldust, who reflected on the emotionally charged moment.

"I was actually [thinking of retiring]. So that, I didn't have any idea about what Cody was doing. I thought ok, he was leaving the ring, this is my time right now just to go okay, I've had a great career. And, you know, he surprised me with his throwback – with, you know, the promo, 'I need my older brother.' And it was very emotional. That's when people started squalling and then there wasn’t a dry eye in the place and it was just both of us. We were crying holding each other, you know, hugging. It was just a very strong, strong feeling. So it was really good."

It remains to be seen whether The Rhodes Brothers will reunite in the squared circle at some point in the future.

