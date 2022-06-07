Watch: Wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes shares a video of AEW stars celebrating Pride Month

Former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes recently took to Twitter to share a video of AEW supporting Pride Month.

Dustin Rhodes has made a point of being one of the most vocal performers in Tony Khan's company. While his brother Cody Rhodes has left the promotion to join WWE, The Natural has been a mainstay in All Elite Wrestling, acting as a wrestler and as a backstage coach.

Like every year, Pride Month officially commences in June, with multiple companies showcasing their support for the LGBTQ+ community. AEW is also home to people of all orientations. One of the company's most popular stars, Anthony Bowens, came out as gay in 2017. Sonny Kiss is another gender-fluid wrestler on the All Elite roster.

Taking part in the appreciation of LGBTQ+ people around the world, the video shared by Dustin had multiple top All Elite stars promoting the accepting nature of All Elite Wrestling.

Dusty Rhodes captioned the video by saying that "all" are welcome in the promotion.

"It doesn't matter who you are or who you love, ALL are welcome here at #AEW Happy #Pride Month," he wrote.

You can check out the full video here:

Fans reacted to the AEW video tweet positively

The comments on Dustin Rhodes' tweet were overwhelmingly encouraging and positive from both fans and members of the community.

Most Twitter users replied to the tweet by showing their appreciation for Tony Khan's policy regarding the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.

Katherine @p1xiekat @dustinrhodes I've never been to an AEW show yet but being trans I live how AEW goes out of their way to make queer and trans people feel safe @dustinrhodes I've never been to an AEW show yet but being trans I live how AEW goes out of their way to make queer and trans people feel safe 💜

Even LGBTQ+ people were appreciative of the message from All Elite Wrestling.

Jade Harris @JadeHar86803751 @dustinrhodes I love you all so much you are all so excepting this is the reason I became a massive fan because I have no idea who I am or were I belong in this world you all have made it easier for me to appreciate myself and others so thank you @dustinrhodes I love you all so much you are all so excepting this is the reason I became a massive fan because I have no idea who I am or were I belong in this world you all have made it easier for me to appreciate myself and others so thank you

The celebration of Pride Month has evidently given the promotion a chance to showcase some of their most prominent LGBTQ+ members. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Tony Khan has anything more planned for this year's Pride Month.

