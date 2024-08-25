Dustin Rhodes' status for AEW All In revealed

Dustin Rhodes’ status for AEW All In has been revealed, and it looks like a great one. This was disclosed on the latest episode of Collision.

The Natural is currently a double champion, as he is a Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara, and he is also one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with The Von Erichs.

Rhodes was present backstage on AEW Collision with his tag team partner Sammy Guevara when he disclosed their plans for All In, which will take place tomorrow. Speaking to Lexi Nair, The Spanish God revealed that he and Dustin will be issuing an open challenge for their Ring of Honor tag team titles.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Next, Dustin Rhodes took over and said that while they will be issuing an open challenge, they will not be coming alone as there is a threat from The Undisputed Kingdom, from whom they won the titles. He said they would have The Von Erichs and Katsuyori Shibata by their side.

It sure promises to be a great match, and it will be interesting to see who will answer their open challenge. All In is shaping up to be a great show, by the looks of things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback