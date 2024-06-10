Dustin Rhodes takes a shot at major AEW star ahead of grudge match on Dynamite

AEW star Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) took a shot at a young star he is set to take on this Wednesday on Dynamite. Dustin's post came after a hard-hitting promo last Saturday.

The major AEW star in question is none other than Jack Perry. Following his suspension after the infamous backstage confrontation with CM Punk at All In, Jack Perry has sided with The Elite and become a full-fledged heel in AEW. The star even attacked Tony Khan on an episode of Dynamite.

He last participated in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing where the Elite, comprising The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Perry, defeated Team AEW. Perry was also instrumental in the attack of Kenny Omega when he returned after a lengthy hiatus.

The star is yet to have a singles match since his return and is slated to square off against the veteran Dustin Rhodes on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Rhodes addressed the match last Saturday on Collision in a hard-hitting promo. The Natural referenced his father, Dusty Rhodes claiming Jack Perry was born with a silver spoon.

Dustin recently took to X/Twitter to take another shot at the youngster. The 55-year-old veteran seemingly referred to Perry as the 'Silver Spoon Baby,' and mentioned 'sacrifice' as well.

"#SilverSpoonBaby #Sacrifice," Dustin wrote.

Dustin Rhodes defeated a former WWE champion on AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes returned to singles action after two months last week on AEW Collision. The veteran squared off against former WWE star Johnny TV (fka John Morrison). The Natural managed to secure the win and avenge his loss against Morrison in their last match back in 2009.

Dustin Rhodes will look to teach Jack Perry a lesson after his recent heel antics. It remains to be seen how the match pans out.

