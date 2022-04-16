"It could be bad news" - Former WWE manager on brutal spot from Hangman Page-Adam Cole's match on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his honest thoughts about Hangman Page and Adam Cole's match from this week's AEW Rampage.

Both men went to war for the AEW Championship in a Texas Deathmatch that featured several brutal and memorable spots. After a back-and-forth battle, Hangman Page took down Adam Cole with a Jedi on the outside with barbed wire wrapped around his head, resulting in him getting counted out.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pointed out the spot where Page attempted a moonsault on the outside, only to receive a perfectly-timed Superkick from Cole. The former WWE manager stated that both performers were trying to do too much in the match and suggested toning down the risk factor.

Although the move was spot-on, there was a tiny margin for error. Mantell believed it could have led to an unforeseen injury:

"Trust me, guys, somebody could get hurt doing this stuff. They are trying to do too much. God bless them. I hope they are doing only what they want to do. But you have to admire Hangman Page for the perfect time there [Moonsault]. If you miss it by even 1/10th of a second, it could be bad news." (24:47 - 25:55)

Adam Cole and Hangman Page's feud ended decisively on AEW Rampage

Having lost twice to Hangman Page, it's safe to assume Adam Cole will now move on from the world championship picture, opening doors for others. The former NXT Champion first challenged Page in the main event of Revolution 2022 but lost the bout.

While many were puzzled as to why Adam Cole's feud with Hangman Page was extended, the match on Rampage ended the rivalry with a bang. Fans will undoubtedly keep an eye out on AEW's programming in the coming weeks to find out what's in store for Page and Cole going forward.

