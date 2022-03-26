"Would hurt him at this point of time" - Wrestling veteran shares advice for AEW over how to book Hook (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts about Hook's booking in AEW, saying that the promotion was rightfully taking a slow-burn approach to pushing him.

The Team Taz member featured in an entertaining segment on this week's Rampage. QT Marshall announced that Hook was the first-ever recipient of the "QT Marshall: Certificate of Accomplishment." Expectedly, instead of accepting the award from The Factory leader, the young star smashed it and walked away.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the segment on AEW Rampage. The former WWE manager added that he enjoyed Hook's calculated push as rushing him into a notable feud or a title match could hurt him more in the long run.

"That was a good segment. I'm enjoying that they are taking time with it. I think to put him (Hook) in a major feud or match right off the bat would hurt him at this point in time. They need to let him grow organically, and then you can have a heel beat the c**p out of him, which is going to happen, and the heel would heat because people care about Hook, said Dutch Mantell. (From 1:23:20 - 1:24:03)

Hook also interacted with Danhausen on AEW Rampage

Once The Cold-Hearted Hansome Devil smashed QT Marshall's plaque and began walking back, he was unexpectedly confronted by Danhausen.

While the face-painted star tried using his trademark curse on Hook, the 22-year-old casually walked away, leaving the former perplexed.

Considering Danhausen hasn't made his in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling yet, a match against Hook is an option Tony Khan and co could explore. The two performers are vastly different characters, and pitting them against each other could produce entertaining and memorable results.

