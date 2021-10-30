"They've been doing that for 20 years"- Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell on one thing AEW Rampage does better than WWE (Exclusive)

AEW and WWE presented their latest editions of Rampage and SmackDown, respectively. While both shows had good bits, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell pointed to one stark difference between the two shows.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's talk show Smack Talk, the former Zeb Colter reviewed both shows. When discussing the differences, he pointed out that AEW opened Rampage with a match while WWE opened their shows with long segments.

"The difference between [AEW] Rampage and SmackDown or Raw, SmackDown or Raw always opens with an in-ring [segment]. They've been doing that for twenty years, opening with an in-ring. Why I like Rampage is they open with a match in progress. I've screamed this for years. I used to do this for Rick, I would open with a match. I wouldn't do introductions, I would just get right into. Because when you tune in, you wanna see wrestling, you don't wanna see this long, drawn out - let's get people in the mood because that's what they want to see. So I would open with a match in progress, and if I did have an in-ring, I would actually do a second match, then I would do my in-ring third. And it always worked and I spent two and a half years doing that and I did tremendous ratings because I did different stuff than WWE did. But my talent or Rick at the time, was nowhere near the talent level of a Smackdown roster or a Raw a roster," Dutch Mantell said.

How was this week's AEW Rampage?

The Wizard Of Wrestling @wrasslinwizard I think top to bottom that was one of the best episodes of Rampage. Great opener, Dante Martin is just incredible to watch, Sydal is super good too and the main event was one of the most entertaining women's matches in AEW. Possibly the best match in Britt's run as champion. I think top to bottom that was one of the best episodes of Rampage. Great opener, Dante Martin is just incredible to watch, Sydal is super good too and the main event was one of the most entertaining women's matches in AEW. Possibly the best match in Britt's run as champion.

Friday's Rampage saw Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston open the show in a dream match.

The duo faced off for a spot in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. After over 15 minutes of hard-hitting action, the American Dragon emerged victorious.

Sidgwick @MSidgwick Imagine summoning a standing ovation like 10 seconds before the finish. The whole point of a pro wrestling match is to build to a crescendo, and Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston built to THAT. Amazing Imagine summoning a standing ovation like 10 seconds before the finish. The whole point of a pro wrestling match is to build to a crescendo, and Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston built to THAT. Amazing

Matt Sydal and Dante Martin went next in a technically sound match that proved why wrestling fans regarded the latter so highly.

The main event saw Britt Baker and Abadon clash in a Halloween style No-DQ match. The AEW Women's Champion came out on top with a roll-up. The match was a bloody affair as an unbreakable table and thumbtacks were involved.

The episode also laid the foundations for a potential Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk feud as an enraged Mad King interrupted the Second City Saint's backstage interview.

All in all, storyline-wise and in-ring competition-wise, it was arguably the best episode of AEW Rampage yet.

