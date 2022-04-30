"I hope he never takes it again" - WWE veteran comments on Darby Allin's dangerous bump on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland's match from this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

Allin and Strickland are no strangers, having wrestled several times against each other on the indie circuit. The two performers displayed crackling chemistry on the Friday night show's opening contest, which ended with the former TNT Champion winning.

The match featured several memorable spots, including Strickland hitting Darby Allin with a Vertical Suplex onto the ramp. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his reservations regarding the 29-year-old performer putting his body at risk.

The former WWE manager wished Allin would never take such a bump again on TV as it could land him in serious health trouble. However, Mantell was impressed with the overall bout on Rampage, saying it featured some "good" moves.

"Bumps like that could land you in trouble. He took it on TV; I hope he never takes it again. You can't take bumps like that, and he's not even a big guy. They did some really good moves; I would say that." (33:02 - 34:02)

Darby Allin is the latest AEW star to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

After winning his match on AEW Rampage, Allin qualified for the coveted Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. Earlier, Dax Harwood, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Samoa Joe found a place for themselves in the competition after overcoming their opponents over the last couple of weeks.

Jeff Hardy and Bobby Fish will also hope to qualify when they go to war on next week's episode of Dynamite. Considering how star-studded the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is, fans can expect some great matches in the coming weeks.

