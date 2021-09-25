Former WWE manager explains why CM Punk's match shouldn't have opened AEW Rampage: Grand Slam (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell recently opened up about CM Punk going first at this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. The wrestling veteran feels that had AEW booked Punk to compete later in the show, it could have kept the crowd interested.

CM Punk squared off against Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The bout also marked Punk's first TV match in more than seven years. As expected, the Straight Edge Superstar came out on top in a competitive clash.

Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that since the match opened the night, the crowd "floated out," and their energy levels dipped as the show progressed.

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell praised both Punk and Hobbs. The former WWE manager also confessed that he thought CM Punk might have injured himself when he delivered a Hurricanrana to Hobbs from the middle rope:

"CM Punk, I liked it. I don't know if I appreciate him coming first, I guess that was a good way to open it. But I think if they would have brought him a little bit later, it could have kept more of the crowd up. I think this crowd floated out. I don't know what the ratings are gonna be. It might be different than what I expect them to be. And talking about Hobbs, that guy is a big kid. And that spot when Punk held him on the top. When he took him (Hobbs) over, I almost thought Punk got hurt," said Dutch Mantell

CM Punk could set his sights on Ricky Starks or Hook next in AEW

When CM Punk kickstarted his feud with Team Taz, he stated he wanted to defeat all the faction members. Now that he's done with Hobbs, Punk could set his sights on FTW Champion Ricky Starks or Hook, who's yet to wrestle a single match in AEW.

Ciarán @CiaranRH2 Official high quality picture of CM Punk facing off with Hook #AEW Official high quality picture of CM Punk facing off with Hook #AEW https://t.co/M6FqSDOd9u

Both Starks and Hook could benefit tremendously by sharing a ring with a performer of Punk's stature. Though there's little chance either of them could defeat the former WWE Champion, the exposure they would get by competing with him is priceless.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's take on why CM Punk vs. Will Hobbs shouldn't have been the opening match at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

