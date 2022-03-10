"Things made sense" - Wrestling legend compares popular AEW star to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Exclusive)

AEW star Bryan Danielson has had a remarkable run since this time last year. Not only did the former WWE Champion headline WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Edge, he later arrived at promotional rival AEW and quickly established himself as a key component of their programming through clinics with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell had the chance to talk about Danielson during a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. After being asked who reminded him most of Kurt Angle in today's batch of wrestlers, he described Danielson due to their body of work, explaining that Angle and the American Dragon's matches made sense and appeared natural.

"Probably [Bryan] Danielson. Because see the thing with Kurt was things made sense, things had a basis to it, and a base. So even if you saw Kurt wrestle in a match, if he threw some amateur stuff in there, you couldn't say well this didn't look as set up and contrived as they would lead me to believe. But I would say Bryan Danielson with Kurt." (38:17-38:51)

Bryan Danielson and Kurt Angle are both students of the technical side of wrestling, making use of legitimate holds found in the Olympic sport and across martial-arts. Both Bryan and Angle have held the WWE Championship on four occasions.

You can check out the entire Dutch Mantell interview below:

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will team together tonight on AEW Dynamite

Bryan was most recently spotted going to war with Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution. Their match came as part of the American Dragon's attempt to establish a working relationship with the Purveyor of Violence. The latter ultimately picked up the win by reversing a submission into a pinfall.

Their proposed alliance appeared to be on the rocks when they continued to brawl after the bell. This was when William Regal made his AEW debut to break the pair apart and set their heads straight.

It has since been confirmed that the two will indeed work together, making their tag debut against the Workhorsemen with Regal in their corner on tonight's Dynamite. Only time will tell whether or not their alliance proves fruitful.

