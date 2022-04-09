"Some of them I think literally had a death wish"- Dutch Mantell compares AEW star to Mick Foley (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his views on AEW star Trent Beretta's style and in-ring moves, comparing him to Mick Foley because of a similar risky technique.

This week's AEW Rampage started with Trent Beretta facing off against Blackpool Combat Club founder Bryan Danielson. While the Best Friends member was the underdog, he showcased incredible grit in his fight against the veteran.

Despite his best efforts, Trent could not pull off a win against The American Dragon, who used a new submission maneuver to take him out.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his views on Trent Beretta's moveset and fighting style.

"Through the years I have known a bunch of wrestlers, and some of them I think literally had a death wish. Because they would go out and do this crazy stuff on shows, maybe a 150 people there, 200 people there. And they'd go out and do this crazy stuff. You know Mick Foley had a death wish, cos all the crazy stuff he did. I think maybe Randy Savage, maybe, but some of these guys do this crazy stuff. And I am thinking why would you do that? But they do it, because that's what got 'em there," said Dutch Mantell. (From 16:10-16:50)

Trent Beretta had been out of action for a long time in AEW

Due to a series of injuries, most notably a neck injury which required surgery, Trent Beretta was out of action for an extended period until recently.

However, his return did not immediately push him back into the previously occupied spotlight. The Best Friends member is still working hard and pulling off dangerous moves to put up a good show.

Fans were impressed by his performance on this week's AEW Rampage as he pulled out all the stops in his fight against veteran Bryan Danielson. Hopefully, we will see Beretta rise to the ranks soon.

