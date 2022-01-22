Dutch Mantell on if AEW women's division is superior to WWE's female roster (Exclusive)

AEW and WWE have been on a collision course since Tony Khan launched his promotion in 2019. It is evident that wrestling fans and veterans alike would draw comparisons, especially now that All Elite Wrestling has established a star-studded roster.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he doesn't see much difference between the WWE women's roster and the AEW women's division.

Furthermore, Mantell stated that the All Elite Wrestling women's roster is still thriving, and he lauded the female stars for nurturing themselves instead of depending on the writer to provide good storylines for them:

"I'm gonna say if you took the group of WWE girls and put on, say the top five and put them against AEW, I don't think there's that much difference between them. See, they [AEW women's division] can still develop. I think they're developing themselves instead of having a writer who doesn't know crap anyway tell them what to do," Dutch Mantell said.

There's no doubt that women's wrestling has revolutionized today, be it in WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Considering the bizarre matches we used to see in the bygone eras, female stars have stepped up their game and are on the same level as men.

The Four Horsewomen, which includes Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, raised the bar of the women's division in NXT and WWE. While not every female star in Tony Khan's promotion has reached that level of stardom, stars like Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, to name a few, have set the tone for their roster.

Anna Jay, Tay Conti, The Bunny, and Penelope Ford made headlines for their brutal match on AEW Rampage

On the New Year's Smash episode of Rampage last month, Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a street fight. All these women entered the match with bad intentions and delivered a pure bloodfest.

Blood was pouring down from their heads, making it a sight to behold for the audience present at ringside that night. While these women received critical acclaim for putting their bodies at risk, WWE took exception to this barbaric match and made a controversial remark.

The match will stand as a testament to the growth of the AEW Women's Division, and all four of the women involved will go on to be huge stars.

