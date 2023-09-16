Dutch Mantell explains where AEW did a "disservice" with Jade Cargill's run

Jade Cargill is rumored to be departing from AEW very soon, and in light of this shocking report, Dutch Mantell looked back on her run with the promotion.

With the rumors that Jade Cargill has decided to leave AEW and jump to WWE, many fans have become harsher with their criticisms. The rumors have only added to all the claims that the promotion misuses her, and it seems like Mantell agrees.

During a recent episode of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran criticized how All Elite Wrestling handled Cargill:

"I think they did her a disservice by not teaching her how to do interviews. She’s a heel, so she went out there and just beat girls right in the middle of the ring. What is the heat in that? She just beat the girl? So, what, you’re going to get mad because she just beat the girl? I mean, she has talent. If she’s gone from AEW, I don’t know if she’s going to WWE, why would she leave there?"

Eric Bischoff also recently reacted to the reports, and while being positive about all the doors a WWE debut could open for Jade, the veteran maintained that it would be a risky move.

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Dutch Mantell wishes AEW featured Jade Cargill in more storylines

A reoccurring issue many fans voiced online was the lack of compelling storylines Cargill was involved with. Despite being undefeated before losing the TBS Championship, she never feuded with top talent like Britt Baker or Thunder Rosa.

Continuing in the same episode, Dutch Mantell expressed how he feels AEW never gave Jade Cargill a personality:

"They didn’t really give her much of a personality at all. She had a manager at one time and she may have had a manager the whole time, but I never really got a clear shot at what she could do inside a story. ‘Cause I know she went like 43 and 0 with one loss record, but that one loss record? That don’t mean nothing! It’s the story."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if WWE could possibly elevate Jade Cargill in this way or not if she ends up debuting in the promotion. Only time will tell, but many fans wanted the former champion to have more screen time in AEW.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here