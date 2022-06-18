"He can't do those moves anymore" – Former WWE manager explains if Jeff Hardy should continue wrestling (Exclusive)

Since signing with AEW, Jeff Hardy hasn't looked like his old self inside the squared circle. Dutch Mantell believes the wrestling lifestyle isn't best suited for The Charismatic Enigma.

Fans have criticized Hardy's performances as of late. On top of that, his recent arrest got him suspended without pay and forced The Hardys to withdraw from their AEW World Tag Team Championship match.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Hardy isn't capable of making his high-flying moves anymore:

"I'll tell you right now, it's not, and he's going to get hurt wrestling because he's older and he can't do those moves anymore. Not necessarily him, the other guys. I still go back to that Darby Allin dive off the ladder, it's a damn wonder Jeff didn't get knocked down or get hurt, separate a shoulder or something. So he's lucky he escaped without getting hurt, but he still could've got hurt, we don't know about it." (from 1:06:14 to 1:06:52)

Matt Hardy shared his plans following Jeff Hardy's recent arrest

Following Jeff Hardy's latest arrest, his brother Matt shared his plans. While speaking on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE star said he recently had a conversation with Tony Khan.

Hardy claimed that despite the setbacks in life, he remains positive. He said:

"I had a great conversation with Tony Khan today, just talked with him a little bit so we’ll see. We’ve got a few weeks to work on stuff so I’m just excited for it. It’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that I’m not going to be teaming with my brother. We want to have this last great run or whatever but I’m going to make the most out of whatever opportunity I am given. I will be positive and optimistic as always.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time. It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.

It remains to be seen if The Hardys will wrestle in AEW once Jeff Hardy's suspension is lifted.

