"Very disappointing and heartbreaking" - WWE legend Matt Hardy on his AEW future following Jeff Hardy's recent arrest

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared his future plans following the arrest of his brother Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma was arrested on June 12 for driving under the influence of alcohol. This was his third time committing the same offense in the last three years. He has been suspended without pay by AEW for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former ECW Champion addressed where his brother's arrest left him with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He stated that he had a conversation with Tony Khan regarding future plans.

He added that he was very sad about the fact that this was supposed to be a great last run teaming with his brother but setbacks happen in life and he tries to remain positive.

Here's what he had to say:

"I had a great conversation with Tony Khan today, just talked with him a little bit so we’ll see. We’ve got a few weeks to work on stuff so I’m just excited for it. It’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that I’m not going to be teaming with my brother. We want to have this last great run or whatever but I’m going to make the most out of whatever opportunity I am given. I will be positive and optimistic as always.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

You can check out the episode here:

AEW star Matt Hardy says that Jeff Hardy hates himself

Speaking on the same edition of his podcast, Matt Hardy shared how Jeff Hardy felt after his recent arrest. He said that he spoke to his brother and that he hates himself for what he did.

Here's what he had to say:

"After speaking to Jeff, the last couple of days, he is so remorseful, so embarrassed, he like hates himself. "

The Hardy's were supposed to compete in this week's Dynamite main event, which saw the Young Bucks beat the Jurrassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see what character Matt Hardy takes up in his brother's absence.

