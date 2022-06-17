"Hates himself" - AEW star Matt Hardy gives an update on Jeff Hardy after his recent arrest 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently opened up about his brother Jeff Hardy's mental condition after he was arrested earlier this week.

The Charismatic Enigma was arrested on Monday morning in Florida on multiple charges, including DUI and driving with a suspended license. He was later released on a $3,500 bond. AEW President Tony Khan soon issued a statement that made it clear that while the promotion will continue to support Jeff Hardy, he was suspended without pay until he maintained his sobriety.

Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, has now provided an update on how the former WWE Champion is currently doing and his state of mind. Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran performer described how Jeff Hardy was very "remorseful" and "hated" himself after the incident.

Matt Hardy added that although his brother needed to know what he did was "terrible," it was equally important that he knew people loved and supported him.

"After speaking to Jeff, the last couple of days, he is so remorseful, so embarrassed, he like hates himself. That's a part of it, too. He has to know, obviously what he did was atrocious and terrible, terrible decision making, but he has to know that people love him. It's very important. At the end of the day, it all comes down to the individual. You have to keep yourself in check and be on top of yourself. You are the only person that can really ensure that you're not going to go array or in a bad direction, whether it's because of mental or addiction issues." said Matt Hardy. (H/T - Fightful)

The Hardy Boyz were initially scheduled to face Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite. However, following Jeff's arrest, The Hardy Boyz were pulled from the match.

Dutch Mantell comments on Jeff Hardy's arrest

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell didn't mince any words before blasting The Charismatic Engima for his actions. The former WWE manager also recalled a personal tragedy in which he lost his granddaughter due to a drunkard's reckless driving almost a decade ago.

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell stated that the AEW star must be put behind bars and that he had no "sympathies" for him.

"I have no sympathy for drunk drivers like Jeff Hardy since I lost my 16 year old granddaughter to one 10 years ago. It wrecked my family’s life and killed a dream. Lock em up and keep people safe. No sympathy," said Dutch Mantell.

It now remains to be seen when Jeff Hardy returns to AEW.

