'Lock 'em up and keep people safe' - WWE veteran slams Jeff Hardy after recent DUI arrest (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has been very critical of former WWE star Jeff Hardy following his most recent DUI arrest. He feels that The Charismatic Enigma needs to be locked up for the safety of others.

For Mantell, the incident hits close to home. His granddaughter Amelia was the victim of an accident caused by an intoxicated driver and lost her life at the tender age of 16. The wrestling legend regularly pays tribute to her on his social media accounts through heartbreaking posts.

We recently reached out to our very own Smack Talk podcaster to hear his thoughts on Jeff Hardy's arrest. As one would expect, the WWE veteran had no clemency at all for a man he knows quite well:

"I have no sympathy for drunk drivers like Jeff Hardy since I lost my 16 year old granddaughter to one 10 years ago. It wrecked my family’s life and killed a dream. Lock em up and keep people safe. No sympathy," said Mantell.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell Jeff Hardy needs help!! Just arrested for his 3rd DUI. Guys, for everybody else’s safety and his own, he needs a little stay in jail. Eventually, he’s going to kill somebody or himself. I’m not the judge or jury but this can only end badly. cagesideseats.com/platform/amp/a… Jeff Hardy needs help!! Just arrested for his 3rd DUI. Guys, for everybody else’s safety and his own, he needs a little stay in jail. Eventually, he’s going to kill somebody or himself. I’m not the judge or jury but this can only end badly. cagesideseats.com/platform/amp/a…

He went on to express why the current AEW star must be locked up until he can get his demons in check:

"Jeff needs help not only for himself but for every other driver he passes by on that night because in a second’s time, Jeff could kill himself or innocent people."

We at Sportskeeda hope that Jeff Hardy does get his demons under control and offer our more sincere condolences to Mantell for the sorrow he feels every single day.

Dutch Mantell has been similarly critical of former WWE valet Sunny

The legendary manager believes that Sunny also needs to be locked up. After another DUI incident led to the loss of innocent life, Mantell echoed Bill Demott's comments about her doing time.

Others joined Mantell in this outcry including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who wanted Sunny removed from the WWE Hall of Fame. We hope all the parties involved get their lives back in order and can emerge from this experience stronger and wiser than ever before.

