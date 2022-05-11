Former WWE Champion wants Sunny to be removed from the Hall of Fame

Should Sunny be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame due to her recent actions? Former WWE Champion Mark Henry thinks so.

Sunny (Tammy Sytch) was recently arrested for DUI manslaughter in a traffic accident back on March 25. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently out on bail, although the state of Florida believes that Sytch "poses a threat of harm to community" and says that she should be incarcerated before standing trial later this year.

Bill DeMott recently took to social media to address Tammy Stych's actions and has called for WWE to remove her from the Hall of Fame, tweeting out:

"When do we start holding people #accountable BEFORE they kill themsleves or someone else? When do we decide as law makers and judges that we DO NOT get to decide who should and shouldn't be punished? When do organizations speak up for EVERYONE not just influential cases? #WHEN," Bill DeMott said in a tweet.

DeMott lost his daughter in an accident with a drunk driver back in 2015. This clearly explains why this situation means a great deal to him.

Later on, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Mark Henry saw DeMott's tweet and voiced his agreement, tweeting out:

"I'm with you!" Mark Henry tweeted.

Sunny has a history of alcohol-related issues behind the wheel

Tammy Sytch has had a variety of issues over the years with driving while intoxicated. However, this is the first incident where her actions cost the life of another person.

Over a two-month stretch in 2015, Sytch was arrested three times in Pennsylvania for driving under the influence. In the following years, she would be arrested several more times in New Jersey for similar reasons. Her most recent offense will bring her total of DUI-related charges to eight.

Sunny is currently ordered not to leave Florida's Volusia County ahead of her trial and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 31st.

What do you make of Tammy Sytch's current situation? Do you agree with Bill DeMott and Mark Henry that she should be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

