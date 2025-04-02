Dutch Mantell firmly believes former WWE star will "work for Tony Khan" after being suddenly fired

A former WWE star was recently fired from her job. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes she will work for Tony Khan soon.

Gail Kim first made a name for herself in WWE, where she worked from 2002 to 2004. After her departure from the Stamford-based promotion, she first worked in the indie circuit before joining TNA Wrestling, where she made a significant impact in the Knockouts division. She returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a brief period between 2008 and 2011 before rejoining Impact Wrestling. In 2018, she retired from the ring and took on the role of a producer in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. After serving as a producer for several years, the 48-year-old was fired last month, ending her 14-year tenure with the company.

Speaking on a recent edition of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager believes that Gail Kim will go and work for Tony Khan now that she has been released.

"Well, she'll probably go to work for Tony Khan, and they got Ring of Honor," he said. [56:35 - 56:42]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Vince Russo believes Tony Khan made a huge mistake at AEW Revolution

At AEW Revolution, cast members from the Queen of the Ring movie were at the ringside during the show. When they were interviewed, Damaris Lewis unknowingly commented on how pro wrestling was predetermined. This didn't sit well with the fans and talent backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out that WWE would never put a microphone on random celebrities who have a movie on Netflix, like AEW did.

"You want to know what the difference is? Here's the difference, again, between the two companies. Here's the difference: Chris, you and I review RAW, so we watch RAW. How many people in the crowd did they go to that have a movie on Netflix, a series on Netflix, a rapper, or this guy? How many people did they put a mic in front of? Zero. That's the difference, bro, between AEW and the WWE," Vince Russo said. [From 4:40 to 5:10]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has learnt from this mistake.

