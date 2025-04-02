"That's the difference between AEW and WWE" - Vince Russo feels Tony Khan committed a massive mistake at recent show (Exclusive)

AEW fans can count on Vince Russo calling the company out when it's appropriate. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been a regular critic of Tony Khan. However, the AEW President has also previously fired shots at Russo in the media. The Attitude Era legend is now pointing out a glaring issue with how the company handles the mainstream world as opposed to WWE.

All Elite Wrestling presented its sixth annual Revolution event from Los Angeles last month. Several celebrities attended the event, including cast members from Queen of the Ring, the Mildred Burke biopic that stars Kamille as June Byers. Actress Damaris Lewis, who stars in QOTR as NWA star Babs Wingo, went viral in the worst way for commenting on how pro wrestling was predetermined. This brought negative attention to Revolution amid criticism for the level of celebrities the company featured.

The former Vic Venom believes AEW's treatment of celebrities is very different as opposed to WWE. Speaking to EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo made the case for another All Elite issue.

"You want to know what the difference is? Here's the difference, again, between the two companies. Here's the difference: Chris, you and I review RAW, so we watch RAW. How many people in the crowd did they go to that have a movie on Netflix, a series on Netflix, a rapper, or this guy? How many people did they put a mic in front of? Zero. That's the difference, bro, between AEW and the WWE," Vince Russo said. [From 4:40 to 5:10]

Kamille's status remains a big topic of discussion coming out of Revolution and the Queen of the Ring debacle. She has decided against publicly commenting on her status with AEW but remains on the roster.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will present the final Dynamite episode before Dynasty II in just a few hours. Below is the updated lineup:

Brackets announced for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments

Will Ospreay will make his return

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Penelope Ford vs. ''Timeless'' Toni Storm

Mixed Tornado: Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale

Despite the strong market, tonight's Dynamite will mark the company's debut in Peoria, Illinois. Officials will also tape Saturday's Collision episode tonight at the Peoria Civic Center. It will air on the night before Dynasty.

