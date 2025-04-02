"They're being misogynists!" - EC3 lashes out at AEW fans for criticizing female star for controversial comments (Exclusive)

The AEW fanbase is a massive part of the Tony Khan-led company and is often the source of viral headlines and debates. A mainstream controversy recently led to heated exchanges between supporters and detractors. Now, EC3 has offered his unique take. The veteran grappler just aimed a curious allegation at fans.

All Elite Wrestling presented its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view in Los Angeles last month, drawing various celebrities, as it was held in Tinseltown. Amid ongoing criticism for the handling of Kamille, AEW was being slammed for not bringing her to Revolution to promote Queen of the Ring, the Mildred Burke biopic with Kamille as June Byers.

Smaller cast members were sent to Revolution for a pre-show interview with Tony Schiavone, and the big controversy came when Damaris Lewis commented on pro wrestling being predetermined.

Lewis, who portrays Babs Wingo in Queen of the Ring, was immediately condemned by fans and industry insiders. Meanwhile, she was also defended by people like The Brickhouse herself. Speaking to Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Ethan Carter III defended the actress against the harsh AEW fan responses.

"I would say (...) yeah, it's kinda much ado about nothing because if we're talking about the AEW fanbase, they know it's a work. So, since they would be so kind to probably just make up buzzwords and terminology about Vince [Russo], or Chris [Featherstone], or myself, you know what? I think they're being misogynists! Hmm... hmm, hmm? Ist! They're ists! Who cares? Shut up, shut up!" EC3 said. [From 4:10 to 4:35]

Kamille remains with Khan's company but still has not returned to TV amid the ongoing rumors and speculation. The North Carolina native previously declined to comment on her status with the promotion.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup for Sunday

The Dynamite go-home show for All Elite Wrestling's Dynasty pay-per-view will take place tonight on TBS. Below is the updated lineup for Sunday's event.

Title vs. Mask: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

International Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (No time limit, no outside interference allowed)

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW's second annual Dynasty pay-per-view will air at 8 PM ET on Sunday, April 6 from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will mark the first-ever All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view in The Keystone State.

