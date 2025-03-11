"They didn't go over this" - Dutch Mantell reacts to so-called most embarrassing 7 seconds in AEW history

AEW has been full of controversial moments since launching in 2019. Tony Khan and his rosters are the constant subject of criticism from fans and industry insiders, and now there's heat for what some called one of the worst mainstream moments in wrestling history. A shocked Dutch Mantell has just weighed in.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling presented its sixth annual Revolution PPV on Sunday in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Several celebrities were in attendance, and AEW put effort into touting their presence. There were also celebrities present from the new Queen of the Ring movie, which is a biopic on the legendary Mildred Burke. Tony Schiavone interviewed cast members on the Zero Hour pre-show, and Damaris Lewis made a comment about wrestlers knowing they're going to win ahead of time. The actress, who stars in QOTR as former NWA star Babs Wingo, was immediately blasted on social media.

Ad

Trending

Dirty Dutch did not catch the Damaris Lewis controversy live on Revolution, but he was left a bit speechless when his co-host informed him of what happened on the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch.

"Oh... [sighs, shakes head] that is embarrassing. I'm thinking they didn't go over this or what they were gonna say before they interviewed them. You can't do this again, or you could I guess, but I mean, it's... so they were in the movie, Queen of the Ring, that's about Mildred Burke?" Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:06:30 to 1:06:54]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Dutch's co-host noted how these were not top-billed actors from the movie, and how none of the main stars promoted the film on AEW programming. Khan has also been criticized for not capitalizing on Kamille's role in the movie. Mantell's co-host pointed to how stunned Tony Schiavone appeared and called this the most embarrassing seven seconds in AEW history.

"I don't know if it's... hey, AEW's had some... that should be a show on its own. ... It is what it is," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:08:05 to 1:08:16]

Ad

Ad

Kamille later defended the comments made by her Queen of the Ring co-star. The former NWA World Women's Champion stars in the movie as June Byers.

AEW Dynamite to feature Revolution fallout

All Elite Wrestling will return to the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA for Wednesday's live Dynamite. The episode will feature the fallout from Revolution.

MJF has been confirmed to appear on Dynamite. He will speak to the crowd following his Revolution loss to Adam Page. Kenny Omega was also confirmed for Dynamite. The EVP is returning to Dynamite after dethroning Konosuke Takeshita of the International Championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

AEW will return to Las Vegas on Saturday for a live Collision episode. The show will air live from The Theater at Virgin Hotel with FTR vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, plus more lucha matches at the ROH TV tapings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback