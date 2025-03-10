Disappointing update on Kamille's future after AEW Revolution 2025 - Reports

The AEW status of Kamille remains a hot topic of discussion within the wrestling world. After a massive week for the rising star, rumors and speculation have picked up from the sides of WWE and AEW. Sources have now provided an inside update on the 32-year-old future that will not sit well with most fans.

The Brickhouse last wrestled for the Tony Khan-led promotion on October 30. The Dynamite loss to Kris Statlander snapped Kamille's five-match All Elite winning streak, just three weeks before The Galaxy's Greatest Alien failed to dethrone TBS Champion Mercedes Moné at Full Gear 2024, which led to Kamille quitting before The CEO could fire her on Dynamite. Fans were not happy to hear late-December reports of the 32-year-old possibly being done with AEW. A rumored Mercedes vs. Kamille feud never began as the Team 3D Academy graduate has not been back on television.

Kamille is currently under a spotlight due to the theatrical release of Queen of the Ring, the new Mildred Burke biopic where she stars as June Byers. The movie was discussed on Sunday's Revolution Zero Hour pre-show, but The Brickhouse was not mentioned. The 32-year-old remains on the All Elite roster, but Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that she is considered persona non grata.

Kamille was asked if she's still with All Elite Wrestling while doing media for the film, but claimed she cannot answer that question. Meltzer pointed to how surprising it is for All Elite Wrestling to keep her off television right now considering she's a key talent, who's also a key adversary in a brand new wrestling movie. While a TV push of some kind would make all the sense in the world right now, Meltzer wondered why there's "not even a peep" about the former NWA World Women's Champion.

Kamille returned to action on February 9 for ICW in Glasgow, as a 30-person Battle Royal surprise entrant. The North Carolina native is taking additional indie bookings as she made her debut appearance for EPW in Walnut, MS on Saturday. There is no word on when she might return to work for AEW, but rumors on a potential future with WWE continue.

Celebrities attend AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling presented its sixth annual Revolution PPV on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Several celebrities watched the show from the crowd or spent time backstage, and some even participated in the show.

Noted wrestling fans Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero of HBO's Righteous Gemstones were announced ahead of time, and sat ringside. They were also photographed backstage with the World Tag Team Championship.

Actress Leslie Jones trended on X (fka Twitter) for her night at Revolution, which included a backstage photo with The Hurt Syndicate. Others in attendance were Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, CT Fletcher, Ron Funches, Brad Williams, Yung Gravy, and former WWE RAW guest host Ken Jeong.

