"He more than makes up for his lack of height" - Dutch Mantell praises 30-year-old AEW star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of John Silver while reviewing his match from AEW Rampage last night.

Silver and Alex Reynolds remained unsuccessful in capturing the tag team titles from Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus during the show's headliner. Despite the predictable outcome, both teams kept fans on the edge of their seats with their impressive performances.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised Silver's mic skills. The wrestling manager believes the Dark Order member — despite not being as tall as his fellow competitors — often maximizes his mouth as his strength.

Mantell applauded how John Silver appears to be enjoying himself every time he's competing in the ring:

"You know he's [John Silver] a good talker, I think.... He's a short little [guy], but he can work...Well, but he more than makes up for his lack of height by his mouth. He looks like he's having a hell of a time. He looks like he's enjoying every second of it, and that's what it should be."

(Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using the above quote)

Silver is arguably the most popular star in the Dark Order right now. His comical personality on television has enthralled wrestling fans, as we've seen in some of his hilarious segments with Adam Cole.

AEW star John Silver recently put an end to rumors of Bray Wyatt becoming The Dark Order leader

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Brodie Lee, rumors have been swirling around that Bray Wyatt will take on the leadership duties of the Dark Order if or whenever he potentially joins AEW.

Silver recently shut down the speculation once and for all while speaking on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker. The 30-year-old star expressed how frustrating it has become receiving tweets related to it every day:

"I hate that so much. We get tweets like that all the time," John Silver said. "For a while, it was like anyone that got released from WWE was going to be the next leader, so I would just make tweets like, 'Oh, I guess Adam Cole’s the next leader of the Dark Order!' Anyone that doesn’t make sense. 'Oh, it’s going to be Bray [Wyatt] right?' No, it’s not."

Also Read Article Continues below

Although it initially seemed that the Dark Order would need someone capable of leading them after Brodie Lee's demise, they seem to be going strong in AEW at the moment.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry