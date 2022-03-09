"Please give me a break"- Dutch Mantell on why AEW shows are more watchable than WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained why AEW shows are more captivating for the audience than WWE SmackDown.

After finding tremendous success with the Dynamite show on Wednesday night, Tony Khan launched Rampage as its only second weekly show on Friday night timeslot last year.

The one-hour episode has since been on a collision course with WWE Smackdown, as the two shows air with a half-hour overlap on Friday night.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mantell shared his belief that WWE SmackDown is majorly predictable at times. Meanwhile, the wrestling manager said Dynamite and Rampage have proven to be a land of opportunity for rising stars:

"See! I'm a SmackDown expert kinda by now. You could almost pick who's gonna face who and in what segment, and when they come out, you go, oh god again, please give me a break. And that's what I like about AEW more because they put guys on there that I don't know, and they're pretty damn good," said Mantell. "Some of them are. So when they put them on like that, and that's the way we used to have to get over in wrestling because people didn't know you, but after, it only takes a week or two and then you're known. So AEW does a good job on that." [27:15 onwards]

While SmackDown has been Roman Reigns' empire since he became the Universal Champion, Rampage has allowed stars like Hook to showcase their talent. Regardless, WWE's flagship shows have consistently outperformed AEW's flagship shows in ratings.

What's next for AEW after producing a memorable Revolution pay-per-view?

All Elite Wrestling has been riding high on momentum following a star-studded Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday. Tony Khan will look to maximize the buzz on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, which will emanate from Estero, Florida. The company has lined up multiple high-stakes matches.

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch will face Thunder Rosa to determine the #1 contender for Dr. Britt Baker's Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara will put his TNT title on the line against Scorpio Sky. The bout is billed as a title vs. streak match. In addition, fans will catch the fallout from the other storylines that culminated at Revolution.

