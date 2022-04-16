"Anything can happen" – Former WWE veteran comments on the possibility of 3-time Intercontinental Champion beating CM Punk in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed the possibility of Dustin Rhodes beating CM Punk on the upcoming AEW Dynamite. On this week's edition of AEW Rampage, Rhodes laid out the challenge to Punk during a backstage segment.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk in the aftermath of this week's Rampage, Mantell said he's assuming Punk to beat Rhodes on Dynamite.

However, the veteran also spoke about the possibility of Punk losing to Rhodes and how the same assumptions could turn against fans at times:

"Well, I'm assuming too, but what if he didn't? That's how you, not necessarily in this match, but those assumptions, if you could turn those against fans sometimes then they don't know. Then they are backing the guessing game and now anything can happen on any given night." (from 12:30 to 12:15)

Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk below:

Dutch Mantell spoke about the possibility of CM Punk beating Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that CM Punk winning the AEW World Championship from Hangman Adam Page could skyrocket AEW's business.

Mantell praised AEW's slow build towards the Punk vs. Page feud:

"CM Punk's gonna take it from Hangman Page, and that's when you get sellouts because people can see what's happening here. So they are building it the right way. See, when then WWE want to do an angle, they just throw the performers together, and you have seen them three-four times before the pay-per-view, and by the time pay-per-view, you don't give a damn what they do. So Page and CM Punk have never locked up before, right? They are doing it just the right way." (from 31:21 to 31:57)

CM Punk defeated Penta Oscuro on Dynamite. With Page retaining the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole on Rampage in a Texas Deathmatch, there are high chances of the two crossing paths.

Punk and Page could face each other at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 for the AEW World Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Smack Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Abhinav Singh