Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discloses why he was hooked by AEW Rampage match (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has explained why he got hooked by the tag team match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros on this week's AEW Rampage.

The two rival tag teams delivered an excellent match, showcasing smooth in-ring chemistry and intense match-psychology. After many near-falls on either side, Matt Jackson took off Penta Oscuro's mask, forcing him to cover his face. The Bucks took advantage with a superkick and BTE Trigger on Ray Fenix to secure a pinfall victory.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on the two tag teams for their impeccable work and chemistry:

"I knew these guys could do it. I didn't know the timing was perfect. I am not so much of a fan of the style but you have to admire the artistry that these guys can put together without anyone getting hurt." (20.55-21.14)

He further explained the factors that got him hooked on the match:

"With the speed and precision of what they did, it looked good. So, if I was a fan and I have never seen wrestling before, that match would've hooked me. I'd say da*n, what am I missing here?" (21.15-21.32)

Dutch Mantell believes that the crowd is the key factor behind elevating a match

Crowd reactions are the ultimate engine of escalating a match. Everything a performer does inside the ring has the sole objective of getting the audience firmly invested in the match. Simply put, crowd reactions hold the blueprint of defining a the success of a bout.

Dutch Mantell further spoke about the importance of crowd responses in a match:

"Well, the crowd can certainly enhance a match on the performers' side. Because now you start feeling the crowd and they can carry you to terrains that you never thought you could do." (20.37-20.53)

The smartly-crafted finish of the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros match has laid down a solid foundation for a hard-hitting feud. It will be interesting to see how the story gets structured and executed in the upcoming weeks.

