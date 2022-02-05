"That grabbed my attention" - Dutch Mantell praises former WWE Superstar's return match in AEW (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently reviewed the match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez, which took place on an episode of AEW Rampage this week.

Rosa picked up a no disqualification victory on Friday night after Martinez smashed a metal pipe on her head. Despite not getting a desirable outcome, the two women played to their strengths in a gruesome battle that impressed wrestling fans and veterans alike.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that witnessing a lead pipe in a women's match grabbed his attention. Although the wrestling veteran believes the use of such weapons felt a 'little strong' for a women's match, it looked good:

"Well, when I was watching the match when the pipe come out that grabbed my attention. But you don't ever see that in a woman's match, female match, and it looked good. Man, she whacked her, then she was holding that pipe, I said damn. That was a little strong for a woman's match," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:18:42 to 1:20:02]

Dutch Mantell further shared his belief that AEW risked injuring Thunder Rosa after she was struck with a lead pipe.

Moreover, the former WWE manager pointed out that the company lacks a gap between matches and follow-up backstage interviews, citing an excerpt from the Rosa vs. Martinzer match:

"But if you get hit, this is where you gotta suspend belief or disbelief. You get hit with a lead pipe, don't you think you have some issues with your brain, or your neck, or wherever you get hit. And the interview was so close to the end of that match," Dutch Mantell added.

You can check out the entire Smack Talk episode below:

Since this week's AEW Rampage was pre-taped, it is understandable why the post-match segment featuring Mercedes Martinez, Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter happened right after the match.

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker has put a hit out on Thunder Rosa

During the backstage interview, Dr. Britt Baker provided some interesting revelations, saying it was she who brought Mercedes to AEW, not Jade Cargill. On top of that, the women's champion has hired the former WWE Superstar to annihilate Thunder Rosa.

With all the signs pointing out that Baker considers Rosa a legitimate threat to her title, the company could book a match between the two women, possibly at Revolution.

