"I congratulate Tony Khan"- WWE veteran lauds Tony Khan for AEW vs. MJF storyline

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has praised Tony Khan for his booking of MJF.

The strife between Friedman and Tony Khan reportedly began when the wrestler tussled with AEW management over salary negotiations. After losing to Wardlow, he delivered a thunderous pipebomb promo on Khan. The Salt of the Earth claimed that the AEW President valued ex-WWE stars more than him and asked to be fired.

Speaking on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews podcast, Dutch Mantell congratulated Tony Khan for doing a great job at booking Friedman:

"If it is a work, I do congratulate Tony Khan for doing this. A lot of his booking is amateurish at times but if they go the long route with this and let the people dictate what they want...when they finally get back to a spot where they can use MJF again, it'd be hotter than he ever was." (1.12-1.39)

He also gave his thoughts on the promotion opting to play the long game when it comes to the storyline of the Pinnacle leader:

"I still believe it's a work but they are going the long route with it. I think this is a situation where they're gonna let MJF kind of cool off for a while. He will remain lukewarm anyway." (0.38-1.00)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Due to the nature of the business, many wrestlers in the company (AEW), including key people, believed it to be a work, even from the start.



Some just played it off like it’s wrestling and whatever, but others weren’t so happy about it.”



- Dave Meltzer on MJF

(via WON) “Due to the nature of the business, many wrestlers in the company (AEW), including key people, believed it to be a work, even from the start. Some just played it off like it’s wrestling and whatever, but others weren’t so happy about it.”- Dave Meltzer on MJF(via WON) https://t.co/uLNfUO4I72

Mantell is well-known for his experience in the pro-wrestling realm and has never shyed away from speaking his mind.

Dutch Mantell speaks on the right scenario for MJF to return

Maxwell Jacob Friedman shocked the pro-wrestling world with his blistering promo directed towards Tony Khan. The enraged Long Islander also lashed out at the fans for their lack of appreciation towards him. The storyline has been heavily praised for blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWDynamite That was an INCREDIBLE promo from MJF. And the best thing about it was that he did not tell a single lie. That was an INCREDIBLE promo from MJF. And the best thing about it was that he did not tell a single lie. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/nHZmqFtYpv

The industry veteran weighed in on the right situation for Maxwell Jacob Friedman to return:

"So when they have the situation that's right for MJF to come back, all they got to do is bring him back and he takes off like nothing has happened." (1.00-1.12)

Regardless of whether it's a cold truth or a hot storyline, it's safe to say the developments over the past few weeks have been thoroughly intriguing. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the utilmate heel of modern-day wrestling.

