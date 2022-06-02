MJF finally addresses AEW fans, calls out Tony Khan for apparent WWE favoritism

The apparently disgruntled AEW star MJF appeared on this week's Dynamite episode with a massive message for the All Elite President and the fans.

The Salt of the Earth reportedly has had issues with AEW management for a while now. The most recent incident before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view also led to speculation on the relationship between Tony Khan and him.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman did not hold back his emotions. The enraged Pinnacle leader called out the fans for their apparent fickle nature and their lack of appreciation for him. He further spoke about how Tony Khan supposedly values ex-WWE stars more than him.

Adding to his tirade, the Salt of the Earth claimed that Tony Khan does not pay him enough for the exceptional work he does. The promo ended with him literally asking to be fired.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp "Don't ask Tony Khan to reach into his pockets. He's gotta pay all these ex WWE guys" - MJF "Don't ask Tony Khan to reach into his pockets. He's gotta pay all these ex WWE guys" - MJF

MJF has consistently proved that alongside being one of the hottest acts in AEW, he is one of the best heels in the business as well. Fans will have a lot to look forward in the coming weeks to see how the situation unfolds in the foreseeable future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far