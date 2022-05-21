"He has got a huge career" - Wrestling Legend Dutch Mantell predicts big things for 21-year-old AEW star (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has nothing but praise for rising AEW star Dante Martin.

The Top Flight member was in action on this week's Rampage as he teamed up with Matt Sydal to take on the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson). Despite an impressive performance, the former team came up short.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager shared his thoughts on the 21-year-old's performance. He stated that Martin knows the art of performing moves with a purpose that many wrestlers lack. He also said that Martin has a bright future ahead if he does not get hurt.

"He [Dante Martin] is unbelievable and he puts in the right spots. A lot of guys can do moves but sometimes they do a move for the sake of doing a move, but when he does a move, there is a purpose for it. He has got a huge career if he doesn't get hurt," Mantell said. (46:17-46:39)

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk below:

You can check out the results for this week's episode of AEW Rampage here.

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE will go after AEW star Dante Martin

Speaking on the same edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about how WWE will look to sign Dante Martin if he comes under their radar in the future. He also mentioned the possibility of the company wasting the Top Flight member's talent:

"If WWE sees him they will go after him. They will probably kill him after they got him but the guy has got a lot of talent." (46:43-46:51)

The 21-year-old has worked hard on his opportunities in All Elite Wrestling, resulting in a great singles run. Some of his best performances have come against the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, and Rey Fenix.

It will be interesting to see which direction AEW will take with Martin once his brother and tag team partner, Darius Martin, returns after healing from an injury.

Edited by Angana Roy