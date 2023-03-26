Dutch Mantell recalls backstage fight between CM Punk and Teddy Hart in light of AEW issues (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about a fight CM Punk had before the latter joined AEW.

The Second City Saint is known to be a rather controversial figure at times. While he is undoubtedly talented, his strong opinions have more often than not brought him into conflict with his colleagues. His recent Instagram post also pointed fingers at Jon Moxley.

Speaking on the latest episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell reminisced about the time he met CM Punk in TNA. He also mentioned a fight that broke out between Punk and Teddy Hart:

"Mox, he is not a socializer anyway. He is a loner... He was always nice to me when I went close to him. Punk I first met when we crossed paths at TNA. It's when he had that fight with [Teddy Hart]... during lunch I guess. We had to go down a hill to this restaurant, and they had words down there. They had a fight, I don't know what that was about. But from what I hear Punk didn't come out on top in that... I wasn't really close to either of them, but I like both of them." (16:00 - 17:30)

The WWE veteran also spoke about CM Punk's future in AEW

The Second City Saint's recent post has led to speculation about whether he is done with Tony Khan's promotion.

On the same episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell was asked whether he thought Punk would ever return to AEW. His response was quite straightforward:

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for the Second City Saint.

