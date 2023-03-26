"I didn't think we would ever see him again" - Dutch Mantell talks CM Punk's future in AEW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the chances of CM Punk making it back to AEW.

The Second City Saint's recent Instagram post made headlines this week, as he took jabs at a number of AEW personnel. He also stated that he was not on the best terms with Jon Moxley and insulted Chris Jericho directly.

The post has understandably raised questions about whether Punk intends to return to AEW at all. Commenting on the topic in the latest episode of SmackTalk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell stated the following:

"It is a hard decision to make [for Tony Khan], but if you are really trying to tame CM Punk at this stage of his career, good luck. He's not gonna do it. He is gonna do what he wants to do. Apparently, he does not need the money. But he is not gonna be bad-mouthed on social media and not respond. So where this goes, I have no idea. It could go anywhere, it could go nowhere. But I didn't even think we were gonna see CM Punk back in AEW after that little debacle he had back then with the Bucks and Kenny Omega. I didn't think we would ever see him again." (11:59 - 12:40)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed criticism for CM Punk's post against AEW

The Second City Saint's now-deleted post prompted Booker T to share his thoughts on the topic.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran explained why CM Punk's message should have been framed differently, especially accusing Jon Moxley:

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble, he made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man,” Booker T said. [13:50 - 14:44]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk.

