Dutch Mantell says ex-World Champion's exit is not a big loss for AEW: "I don't think they knew what to do with him" (Exclusive)

AEW has signed a lot of top talent over the years. However, recently, a former World Champion departed from the promotion, which sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. But former WWE manager Dutch Mantell thinks otherwise, as he believes that it was not a big loss for the company.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk, who got fired from All Elite Wrestling after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the company did not book The Best in the World correctly:

"I don't think it's that big of a loss for AEW, I don't think they knew what to do with him[Punk]. So now that Edge goes over... We'll see if they know what to do with Edge. Now Edge's interview was very good, he went out and laid those names one by one and gave it time to breathe and people said 'That would be a good matchup.' So when you have that type of anticipation, we'll see what they do with it." [From 05:32 to 06:50]

Check out the entire interview below:

Dutch Mantell reflects on CM Punk's AEW run

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the CM Punk situation in All Elite Wrestling while also giving his honest thoughts on The Best in the World's run with the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager gave a simple answer on Punk's AEW run:

"It was good."

Dutch further spoke about Punk's departure from the company while also noting how the best angles in wrestling happen backstage:

"Everything that happened was compounded by what had happened right before. I've said it the whole time, the best angle in wrestling for the past 3-4 months has been backstage. I mean that's much better than what they did in the ring because now, you're talking money and apparently money didn't mean anything to Punk because he's got that WWE connection so he could just hop over it anytime. But this took a lot of legal maneuvering and they were back and forth." [From 09:52 to 10:30]

