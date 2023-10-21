The creative presentation in WWE has clearly changed under Triple H, and following this week's SmackDown, Dutch Mantell had massive praise for The Game, specifically for how John Cena's segment was booked.

The rumors doing the rounds of late suggest that Triple H is now in firm control of the writing department. Vince McMahon is out of creative, giving the former World Champion more freedom to implement his vision and push the talents he wants on the main roster.

Triple H has received universal praise for particular decisions, and one of them was on full display on SmackDown. Dutch Mantell liked how the explosive segment involving John Cena and The Bloodline ended on a high point. Mantell liked the pacing of the angle and credited Triple H for not dragging it out, a practice that was prevalent during the good old days of wrestling. Dutch explained on Smack Talk:

"It was good. Again, they got to the point, they hit a high point, and then they were gone. That's the way they used to do it. See now, before they were trying to put a bunch of other stuff in, it didn't need it. Hit your high point and go. You can attribute that directly to Triple H. He says, 'We don't need to drag it out; let's go.' And they did. That was a good segment, too." [From 13:00 to 13:34]

What happened with John Cena on SmackDown?

It has been great for the fans to watch The Cenation Leader on an extended run as he takes on the dominant Bloodline faction.

John Cena was out on SmackDown this week to cut a typically passionate promo about his career, admitting that he hadn't won a singles TV match in years. Cena dropped a retirement hint before getting confronted by Solo Sikoa, who wasted absolutely no time in starting a brawl.

Jimmy Uso came to help Solo, but Jey later thwarted his attempts as the brothers fought at ringside. John Cena eventually hit the Attitude Adjustment on Sikoa as the fans in the arena exploded, and WWE cut to a commercial break.

