"He needs to push himself away from the dinner table" - WWE veteran shares honest thoughts about AEW star Eddie Kingston (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about Eddie Kingston's match with Daniel Garcia from this week's AEW Rampage.

The Mad King went to war on the Friday night show with the Jericho Appreciation Society member, putting up a stiff and grueling contest. Kingston expectedly triumphed after hitting a Spinning Back First on Garcia to secure the win.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled working with The Mad King back in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). He added that he has always enjoyed Kingston's work and even tried getting him a push in the Nashville-based promotion, but in vain.

However, Mantell took issue with Kingston's physique, saying he needed to get away from the "dinner table." In closing, the wrestling veteran stated that he liked Kingston and Garcia's match from AEW Rampage and that the latter didn't lose any momentum despite coming short.

"I love Eddie Kingston. I worked with him in TNA. The first thing I notice about him, he's a great talker. I tried to get him a push several times. There were a lot of guys who liked him but didn't wanna get behind him. So finally gave him a push, got him out of the company. I liked him even tonight; I just feel he needs to push himself away from the dinner table just a little bit. They had a good match and a good finish, and Garcia didn't get hurt by losing," said Eddie Kingston. (14:25 - 16:25)

Eddie Kingston could see get his rematch with Chris Jericho in AEW

After winning on AEW Rampage, Eddie Kingston brought out a belt, hinting at whipping Daniel Garcia with it. However, instead of attacking him, The Mad King revealed he's saving the beating for the 23-year-old's boss, Chris Jericho.

Kingston had earlier faced off with the Le Champion at Revolution 2022, where the former picked up the most significant victory of his AEW career. Jericho cemented his heel turn in subsequent weeks and has been feuding with Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful along with his JAS stablemates since then.

With Double or Nothing 2022 just over 30 days away, it's safe to say a rematch between them could materialize for the pay-per-view.

