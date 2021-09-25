"That interest is going to go down" - Wrestling veteran blasts AEW for Adam Cole's booking at Rampage: Grand Slam (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, particularly pointing out the poor booking of Adam Cole.

Cole teamed up with The Young Bucks to defeat Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in a six-man tag team match at the New York show. Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he "literally hated" Rampage: Grand Slam.

He added that all the matches were inconsequential and didn't advance any storyline. Dutch Mantell explained that he felt Rampage was like an independent show due to its "disjointed" structure and performers doing stuff as they wished.

Mantell then slammed AEW for Adam Cole's booking, saying though he got a big reaction from the crowd, he wasn't "highlighted" during the match. In closing, he predicted that if All Elite Wrestling continues to book Cole in this way, the fans could soon lose interest in him:

"I literally hated Rampage. No, really, because who did they advance? It was just more of the same all night long. Six-man, eight-man, this, that, and the other, whatever. Everybody fighting all over the place. It was almost like you put a bunch of independent guys together, and they just did whatever they wanted to do. That show looked disjointed, they didn't even highlight Adam Cole. He got the win, but that was it. He may have got a loud pop, but you keep booking him like that, that interest is going to go down," said Dutch Mantell.

Check out Dutch Mantell's review of this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam and WWE SmackDown in the video below:

Adam Cole will be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite

On next week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole will wrestle his second singles match in the company. He will square off against Jungle Boy, whom the former NXT Champion recently named one of his dream opponents.

Jungle Boy is one of the most promising and talented youngsters in AEW, who will surely put his best foot forward against Cole. However, there's little chance he could win, as All Elite Wrestling would not make the mistake of booking Adam Cole to lose so soon into his tenure with the company.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of this week's Rampage and Adam Cole's booking? Sound off in the comments section below.

