WWE legend slams Charlotte Flair's promo on SmackDown, praises AEW Rampage segment [Exclusive]

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell compared Charlotte Flair's promo on SmackDown to a segment on AEW Rampage: the backstage confrontation between Hangman Page and The Young Bucks.

Page first apologized to The Bucks for being an 'ass' and throwing away their friendship, before sending them a warning to not interfere at Full Gear.

Dutch Mantell compared Charlotte's promo to that of Hangman Page, saying he didn't feel anything for the former while Page's promo piqued his interest for Omega and Page's match at Full Gear:

"You see that interview and you feel that energy. We were talking about Charlotte Flair just a moment ago. I didn't feel anything in her interview but when he [Page] was talking... I didn't even know the story and I saw that what happened what pretty serious. Since I hadn't seen Page in a while, so he's back and there's scores that are going to have to be settled. See, they told that whole story without telling the story and that's the beauty of wrestling. If you take your time with it and know what you're doing... I don't know whose idea it was to do that but they did it right. You've got my interest and I'm ready for it."

Hangman Page was blindsided by Don Callis on AEW Dynamite

The final segment of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night saw a contract signing segment between world champion Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

Omega told Page if it wasn't for Page's failures, he would have found success like his former friends in The Elite. Page replied that he wasn't the only former tag partner Omega had fallen out with and promised to leave Full Gear with the title around his waist.

Just as it looked like Kenny Omega was walking away, the cameraman attacked Hangman Page and busted him open. It turned out to be Don Callis in disguise, and Omega then signed the contract with Page's blood.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh