Dutch Mantell suggests what 21-year-old AEW star needs to change (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently pointed out that AEW star Dante Martin should add significant changes to how he looks and dresses when he's wrestling.

In Rampage's main event, Martin faced Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship. While Angel Dorado gave his all during the match, Sky successfully retained the title by hitting the TKO with the help of the American Top Team.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell thought that the Top Flight member was a star. However, he said Martin should focus on improving his wardrobe to make himself more believable and presentable:

"Dante Martin is gonna be a star, because of how good he is. He came out an all-black and a t-shirt style. I think he needs to do a little bit of wardrobe addition. Put a little color on and go from there, because that black just makes him look like, he just come out of the backyard. I mean maybe, maybe nobody [Rick's (Ucchino) backyard] but maybe nobody told him that, but I think would be just put a little color on and gets some kind of a jacket or something, I think. See you gonna be impressive both ways especially on the entrance and then you work, and then you become a star." (from 23:46 to 24:28)

Story continues below ad

You can check the latest edition of Smack Talk below:

You can check the full results of today's Rampage here.

Dutch Mantell previously praised AEW star, Dante Martin

Dutch Mantell praised Dante Martin's ability to make spots valuable, precise, and significant in a previous edition of Smack Talk. Mantell added Martin would be successful if he stayed healthy:

"He [Dante Martin] is unbelievable and he puts in the right spots. A lot of guys can do moves but sometimes they do a move for the sake of doing a move, but when he does a move, there is a purpose for it. He has got a huge career if he doesn't get hurt."

Story continues below ad

Dante Martin is currently one-half of Top Flight, with his brother Darius Martin, who is injured. As a singles competitor, Dante has challenged for the AEW World and TNT Championships. Despite losing on both occasions, the future is bright for the 21-year-old star.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far