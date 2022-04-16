"That's when you get sellouts" - Wrestling legend makes a bold prediction about CM Punk (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk is the ideal candidate to defeat Hangman Paga for the AEW Championship.

The Second City Saint has already proclaimed that he wants to chase the world title. Now that Page has seemingly ended his rivalry with Adam Cole after defeating him in a Texas Deathmatch at Rampage. It's safe to assume Punk could soon step up.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said CM Punk defeating Hangman Page could skyrocket AEW's business. He further praised the promotion's slow build of the much-anticipated feud.

Mantell said the build was unlike WWE, where rivals clash several times before competing at a pay-per-view. He explained that considering The Straight Edge Superstar and Hangman Page had never collided before, the stage is set for a perfect rivalry.

"CM Punk's gonna take it from Hangman Page, and that's when you get sellouts because people can see what's happening here. So they are building it the right way. See, when then WWE want to do an angle, they just throw the performers together, and you have seen them three-four times before the pay-per-view, and by the time pay-per-view, you don't give a damn what they do. So Page and CM Punk have never locked up before, right? They are doing it just the right way," said Mantell. (31:21 - 31:57)

CM Punk would be in action at AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes issued a big challenge on this week's Rampage, saying he wants to compete against CM Punk on AEW Dynamite. The announcers later confirmed the match.

Considering that Dustin is one of wrestling's best technical workers, it's safe to assume he could take Punk to the limits.

However, Punk is the favorite to pick up another win with AEW building a match between him and Hangman Page for the world title. There's a possibility that the former WWE Champion could call out the world champion after the match on Dynamite or vice-versa to set up the bout.

