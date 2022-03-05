"There's no bullsh*t in it"- Dutch Mantell thinks seven-time world champion's match could steal the show at AEW Revolution 2022 (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently reviewed the match card for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view and asserted which bout could steal the show on March 6.

Tony Khan has gone all out in booking some of the marquee matchups for the company's first big show of 2022. As of this writing, as many as 12 matches will go down on Sunday night, out of which four will be high-profile title bouts.

As confirmed by Mr. Khan, the AEW World Championship match between (c) "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole will headline this year's Revolution pay-per-view.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell predicted that MJF vs. CM Punk in a dog collar match would be the match of the night. The veteran believes half of the total bouts on the show are worthy of being the main events:

"Well, MJF and CM Punk, I think, would be a great one. Probably that one [Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson]. And they have the top six matches or main event matches. I mean, that card is stacked. There's no bullsh*t in it," Mantell said. "So you can go, and you know, you can see five main events that night (..) I think I've never seen Hangman Page and Adam Cole. That should be a good one." (1:04:55 onwards)

You can check out the entire episode of Smack Talk below:

The storyline between Punk and Friedman has picked up massive steam lately. The Salt of the Earth recently turned the feud upside down by cutting one of the most passionate promos in pro wrestling history, making fans and even Punk invest in his story.

However, it turned out to be a mere ploy, as MJF gave Punk a brutal beatdown to everyone's dismay this past Wednesday night.

What went down on AEW Rampage this week?

This week's AEW Rampage was the final stop before the highly-anticipated Revolution pay-per-view. Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin and Andrade in a hard-hitting opening match to retain his TNT title.

Keith Lee competed in his second singles bout as he picked up a momentum-gaining victory over JD Drake. Serena Deeb continued her five-minute rookie challenge, defeating Leila Grey in a squash match.

The post-match saw Hikaru Shida return to resume her rivalry with The Professor. Erick Redbeard also returned to help Death Triangle fight off The House of Black.

Christian Cage defeated Ethan Page in the main event to earn the final spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Yes No 4 votes so far