5 Bold predictions for AEW Revolution 2022: 22-year wrestling veteran confronts CM Punk; ex-WWE star turns heel; returning bigwig to lead ROH invasion?

There couldn't have been a better time to be alive for wrestling fans, primarily after AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he had bought ROH this week.

With this earth-shattering announcement, it will be interesting to see how it influences the company's first pay-per-view of 2022 - Revolution. The show will air live from the jam-packed Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, on March 6.

Several marquee first-time-ever and beef-settling matchups have been announced, which will ensure a star-studded event on Sunday night.

More than that, fans are in a frenzy over the prospect of seeing another ex-WWE star pop up at the event. It's no secret that Mr. Khan is on a signee spree.

If Buddy Mathews' arrival is anything to go by, who knows, maybe the head honcho could be hiding another ace up his sleeve.

Now, let's not wait any further, and let's quickly dive into the five bold predictions for AEW Revolution 2022.

#5 CM Punk defeats MJF; Samoa Joe debuts at AEW Revolution

CM Punk is gearing up for a highly-anticipated rematch with MJF this Sunday, as the two foes collide in a Dog Collar match.

The said stipulation has a history of giving some of the most violent bouts in pro wrestling history.

Fans even saw the preview when Friedman brutally assaulted Punk on Dynamite this week, additionally choking him out with the dog collar tied up in one of the ropes.

It is evident that their second chapter of Punk-MJF will be a bloodbath. The Salt of the Earth could be the favorite heading into the match, but The Straight Edge Superstar might finally pull off a victory over his adversary to even the score.

However, Punk's celebration could be short-lived if Samoa Joe shows up to confront him this Sunday. The Destroyer recently confirmed that he's a free agent, meaning that he's eligible to sign with any promotion he desires.

Joe and Punk have an incredible history dating back to their days in ROH when the two men produced a memorable trilogy. Should Samoa Joe debut to renew his rivalry with CM Punk at Revolution, the crowd will start buzzing.

#4 Chris Jericho turns heel after losing to Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston is another feud that has reached its boiling point. The two men will square off against each other for the first time this Sunday.

There's no love lost between the two AEW stars. Le Champion has been furious over The Mad King for playing a pivotal role in creating friction among The Inner Circle members.

Chris Jericho has publicly offended Eddie Kingston, saying that the latter always fails to win big matches. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Jericho winning wouldn't do any favors to his already established legendary career.

However, Kingston defeating someone of his caliber will help elevate his career. Keeping that in mind, the company might pull the trigger on Eddie Kingston at Revolution. Interestingly, there's a slight chance that the former WWE Superstar might end up turning heel after losing the bout.

The said swerve will not only help Jericho prolong his feud with Kingston, but it will also freshen up his staling character.

#3 Cody Rhodes orchestrates ROH invasion during the main event of AEW Revolution

Several popular theories have made the rounds on social media since Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor. One such notion is Cody Rhodes potentially returning to AEW and subsequently leading the charge for the ROH invasion.

Fightful Select recently shed light on this wide speculation, noting that while nothing is set in stone yet, there's an outside chance that The American Nightmare might execute a raid.

Interestingly, Bodyslam.net reported that Rhodes' talk with WWE regarding a potential return has "fizzled out." If there's any credibility to any of these reports, then there couldn't be a better place and time than Revolution to pull off the swerve.

The former EVP returning to implement the ROH invasion during the AEW World Championship match between Hangman Page and Adam Cole could create a massive stir on social media. It can also protect both men from taking a loss that might derail their momentum.

#2 The Young Bucks become two-time AEW Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks

Jurassic Express will have an uphill task this Sunday night when they put their world tag team title on the line against The Young Bucks and reDRagon in a three-way match.

It will be a do-or-die situation for every team since the first duo to score a pinfall will be crowned the new champions. As impressive as Jurassic Express' title reign has been thus far, it might come to an end at the pay-per-view.

From a storyline perspective, it makes sense for either The Young Bucks or reDRagon to capture the title. The two teams might try to double-cross one another this Sunday.

But should Nick and Matt Jackson win, fans might see The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boyz down the road.

Interestingly, the EVPs have planted seeds for their feud with Matt and Jeff Hardy on their BTE episodes. With The Charismatic Enigma most likely to sign with AEW when his non-compete clause is up, the dream bout might soon come to fruition.

#1 Jon Moxley refuses to ally with Bryan Danielson after losing at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson will be one of those matches on Sunday night that has the potential to be a show-stealer. The Death Rider has asserted that he doesn't side with anybody until he bleeds with them first.

Meanwhile, The American Dragon has agreed to fight Moxley in hopes of forming a dream alliance with the former AEW World Champion. The two men are certain to come up with all the guns blazing at the pay-per-view.

Given the direction of the feud, Danielson might be booked to hand Moxley his first loss since returning this year. However, The Purveyor of Violence might refuse to side with Bryan Danielson after the match. A crushing defeat might become a hard pill to swallow for Mox, and he could choose to continue his feud with Danielson.

What do you make of these predictions? Sound off in the comments section below.

