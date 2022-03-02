"We're ready" - Samoa Joe opens up about his wrestling future after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has discussed his future in professional wrestling and what he's currently doing following his release.

The Samoan Submission Machine was let go by the company for the second time in January this year alongside other NXT personnel including William Regal and Road Dogg. He captured his third NXT Championship during his second run on the brand, but relinquished it after testing postive for COVID-19.

During his recent appearance on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Samoa Joe stated that he's been working on some projects outside of the wrestling business, but he's ready to step back into the squared circle. He admitted that he hasn't signed with any wrestling company as of yet, as he's still exploring his options.

"We're training. We're ready,'' said Joe. ''I'm not on paper with anybody, anywhere, we haven't signed anything. We're just kind of exploring our options. I'm taking a little time, personally, to be with the family and sure up things home side. We'll see what the coming months hold, hopefully, it'll be positive. I'm not really engaged with anybody or exploring that. I've been consumed with my other work, which has been nice, we're now getting back to pro wrestling and seeing where we go from here." (H/T Fightful)

Samoa Joe is one of the biggest names to have never held the WWE Championship

Although Joe has challenged for a world title in WWE, he has never held the coveted gold. The only title he held on the main roster was the United States Championship.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Samoa Joe was one of the best talkers WWE had, great in ring and was a convincing badass.



Should have been WWE Champion, it’s a shame to see it end like this. Samoa Joe was one of the best talkers WWE had, great in ring and was a convincing badass. Should have been WWE Champion, it’s a shame to see it end like this. https://t.co/sFllPyXVlz

Samoa Joe is a major name in the wrestling business, and he undoutedly would've been a great WWE or Universal Champion. He was great in the ring, on the mic and on commentary during his run in the company.

Do you think Joe should move to AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Samoa Joe in AEW? Yes No 14 votes so far